Thousands remember loved ones at Memorial Day event at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — "Everyone here, every flag is a family," Kathy Navin said.

Monday, thousands gathered at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services' annual Memorial Day event.

"I served in the Air Force myself, so I'm here to honor those who serve and sacrificed and lost their lives," Mike Freitag said.

The ceremony included the retiring of colors, a 21-gun salute, and a taps performance by the Trumpeter's Alliance. One family told Channel 13 that serving in the military is part of the fabric of their family.

"My son just enlisted in the Marines. He graduated high school and he's shipping out on June 19th. So I just came to talk to my dad and let him know his first grandson is a military guy like him."

Kathy Navin says Memorial Day is a time for her to reflect on her first love.

"He was coming back in March so we could get married," she said. "It was a horrible loss and to this day even though I have been married twice I told both of my husbands that David will always have real estate in my heart."

The vice-chairman of the Nevada Veteran's Services Commission served as the event's keynote speaker.

"It is an honor for me to recognize our service men and women and their sacrifice for our nation and our state," Wendell Blaylock said.

Families said Memorial Day is an emotional time, but honoring fallen service members is what today is all about.