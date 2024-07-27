Thousands of jobs up for grabs at job fair at Las Vegas Job Fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Job Fair is coming to the Palms Casino Resort this month, and thousands of local jobs are up for grabs.

It will happen on Wednesday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and attendance is free. The Palms is located at 4321 W. Flamingo Road.

Job seekers are urged to bring plenty of resumes and to dress ready to interview. It's sponsored by Jobertising.com.

Those who wish to attend should register here.

Some of the companies hiring include:

