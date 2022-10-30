Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to hit the Powerball jackpot worth $825 million.

This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.

"I've waited a little over an hour," said Frank Lewis, Las Vegas local.

But this time around, with that much money on the line, dozens said they're playing with a strategy.

“I play quickpicks, but I wait in between the lines," said Lewis, "So I’ll ask for [a ticket], and wait a couple seconds and then ask for another one so the numbers are a lot different.”

Others like Brianna Mills, she likes to pick her numbers each time, but pays attention to previous winning numbers.

“A lot of the first numbers are really low, like under 25," said Mills.

Despite all playing in different ways they say they agree on how they would spend the money.

"Helping people and giving back, said Norma Coman.

