BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Red, white and blue lined the streets of Boulder City on Thursday morning as thousands of locals and visitors packed 5th Street for the city’s beloved annual Damboree Fourth of July Parade.

The celebration kicked off with a flyover from the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group, marking the start of a day filled with patriotic pride, small-town charm, and summer fun.

WATCH | Families across Southern Nevada celebrate Independence Day at Damboree Fourth of July Parade

Thousands flock to Boulder City for Damboree Fourth of July parade and celebration

Families from across the Las Vegas Valley came together to celebrate tradition, community and the country’s independence.

“We’ve been coming here for the past few years,” said one attendee.

“We love Boulder City’s Fourth of July since we’ve moved here. It starts with the parade and ends with the festivities.”

This year’s parade featured vintage cars, colorful floats, veteran groups and local businesses, making their way through Boulder City’s Historic District.

And it wasn’t just the floats that were festive—attendees went all out in red, white and blue gear.

“Me and my boyfriend got matching T-shirts,” one paradegoer shared. “I made a dress into a skirt, and my nieces did my makeup.”

While many enjoyed the fun, others said the day holds a deeper meaning.

“Celebrating our veterans—saying thank you to those who fought for us, who died for us,” another attendee said.

And, of course, no Damboree Parade would be complete without its famous water fight at the end—a crowd favorite and long-standing tradition.

“Shooting water guns at everyone in the parade, I think it’s the best part,” one child said.

“The water area is the best part of the parade,” added another.

After the parade, the festivities continued at Veterans Memorial Park, with food vendors, games, music, and a splash pad. The celebration will wrap up with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.