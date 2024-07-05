Thousands attend annual Damboree in Boulder City to kick off 4th of July

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Thousands came out Thursday morning for the 76th annual "Damboree Parade" in Boulder city.

One of the biggest highlights is the annual water fight.

At the end, the people on the floats spray the crowd with water guns while parade goers spray them back.

Residents we spoke with said the parade is a yearly tradition they don't ever want to miss.

"So we've been coming out here since my kids were little and we just love it. It's fun," one person said. "It's our tradition and we love being out here with family and friends and we love Boulder City."

"We love Boulder City. We come to this parade every year," another attendee said. "It's a family tradition and it's really great to have a sense of community out here."

To cap off the holiday, Boulder City will also hold a fireworks show at 9 p.m.