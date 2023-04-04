Those with complaints regarding DMV licensees can now file them online

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevadans who have complaints on DMV licensees can now file their complaint online.

It's all part of a completely new case management system for the DMV's law enforcement arm. DMV officials also say that this new system is a milestone for the state agency's 4-year department transformation effort.

“The online complaint forms are easy to use and will ultimately help protect Nevadans from fraud, theft, and bad business practices,” said Compliance Enforcement Administrator J.D. Decker.

The new system will allow the DMV Compliance Enforcement Division to intake, assign and track cases for 41 investigators. This complaint system can also help investigators with theft cases that involve Nevada driver's licenses or other DMV documents.

“We’re excited to say this the first look at the DMV of the future,” said Director Julie Butler. “Customers and the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement staff are now using our new Salesforce customer relationship platform. Within just a couple of years, nearly all DMV transactions will migrate to Salesforce.”

To file a complaint, see the Compliance Enforcement Division webite.