Thomas and Mack Center celebrates 40 years: Runnin' Rebels game & throwback festivities Tuesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The iconic Thomas and Mack Center is celebrating its 40th birthday, and UNLV will honor the milestone during the Runnin' Rebels game against Fresno State on Tuesday.

Fans are in for a treat during the game to celebrate the anniversary with throwback pricing.

Opening its doors in 1983 for $30 million, Thomas and Mack Center has hosted many exciting and diverse events over the years. From the National Finals Rodeo to the NBA Summer League to major boxing events, this venue has been a hub of excitement and entertainment.

Attendees Tuesday night will receive a commemorative Thomas & Mack Center 40th anniversary rally towel and a unique throwback poster highlighting the arena’s rich history. Discounted tickets are also available.

Legendary college basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian’s son, Danny, recalls Runnin' Rebels basketball at its prime.

“Rebels fans were the best around. It was a basketball town, and they supported us. It was great,” said Danny Tarkanian.

If you're a Runnin’ Rebel fan and want to join the celebration, the games start at 8 p.m.