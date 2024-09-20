This new Las Vegas housing complex will help the blind and visually impaired

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We want to share a new project that hopes to help make our community more inclusive with a new affordable housing complex for the blind and visually impaired.

Thursday, crews broke ground on Visions Park in Las Vegas.

The complex will have 100 units, which project leaders say will improve a supportive environment. The development is also close to the Blind Center's main campus, and we're told it will help many members reduce their transportation time and costs.

Some are even saving one to two hours on their commute daily.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other local leaders joined representatives of the Blind Center of Nevada to celebrate the groundbreaking and talk about the importance of helping those in need.

"It takes a toll," said Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox.

"I've had a personal experience with my own mother and seeing her sight fail her towards the end of her life. And to know the difference that that made for her, there was really not a lot of options. So this is amazing to me that the Blind Center has taken this leap to bring us all together and to make something happen for those that are visually impaired."

The project is expected to cost $1.5 million dollars.