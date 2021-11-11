'This is highly disturbing': Nevada driver reacts to latest highway digital message

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local driver is calling out Nevada's transportation department for its latest digital message.

The Nevada Department of Transportation constantly changes its messages on highway signs to alert drivers in real-time.

However, a Las Vegas woman (and others) are calling the most recent message on Interstate 15 "disturbing" after it read "Mash potatoes, not your head. Buckle up."

The woman from Las Vegas posted her tweet on Wednesday of what she saw while traveling on I-15 near Las Vegas Boulevard and it quickly went viral.

Officials with NDOT say creative and eye-catching digital sign messages are a way for them to deliver reminders and engage the public on the importance of traffic safety.

NDOT also released the following statement:

"Nevada has had more fatalities on its roadways this year than in any year in at least the past decade – and we still have 52 days left in 2021. Reckless and careless driving that leads to lives lost is unacceptable and must stop. With over 90 percent of U.S. crashes caused in part by driver behavior, it is incumbent on all traffic safety partners to find effective ways to communicate driving safety reminders. Creative and eye-catching digital sign messages are one way to deliver those reminders and engage the public on the importance of traffic safety.

NDOT and local traffic engineering and safety partners carefully review and prioritize digital sign messages to ensure that they provide the most critical and appropriate travel and traffic safety information to Nevada road users while remaining compliant with state and federal regulations."