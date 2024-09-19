This downtown Las Vegas pizza shop will soon open a new location in the valley

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Brooklyn-style pizza shop is opening their second location in Henderson on Oct. 13.

After a successful run with their first location on Main Street, Good Pie's second location will open its doors soon. The new Henderson shop will be located at 835 Seven Hills Drive. Doors will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Good Pie will be hosting their grand opening event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with free food, drink samples and family-friendly games.

“We’re so excited to bring Good Pie to the wonderful community of Henderson,” said chef and owner Vincent Rotolo. “We aim to open a great neighborhood spot, perfect for family dinner, or date night!”

They serve classic NY-style street slices, Brooklyn-style round pies, Detroit-style squares, gluten-free and vegan pizzas.

Good Pie was founded in 2018 by an international award-winning pizza maker, Rotolo, whose goal is to honor and preserve Italian heritage and old world artisan traditions.