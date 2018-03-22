UPDATE: Yard sale being held to help local boy with brain tumor

UPDATE MARCH 22: A yard sale is happening on March 24 to help pay for medical treatment for Jacob Ramirez, who has an inoperable brain tumor. The yard sale begins at 7 a.m. in the parking lot of the Old Roadhouse Casino in Henderson.

ORIGINAL STORY

The community is coming together to help a little boy fighting cancer.

Most of the proceeds from Third Thursday at Village Square will go to cancer treatments for 11-year-old Jacob Ramirez.

Jacob was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor earlier this year. According to his mother Tammi Ramirez, doctors at St. Jude sent the family home after they said there was no cure for Jacob.

But that's when Tammi turned to research, and for the last several months Jacob has undergone a specialized treatment in Mexico.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family struggles to fund new treatment that could help Las Vegas boy battling brain tumor

Tammi says she has seen progress in Jacob, but each treatment is about $15,000 which is money this family can't afford.

"I'm not going to lie - our family struggles," Tammi said. "This fundraiser is going to help save my son."

Third Thursday runs until 9 p.m. at Village Square near Sahara and Fort Apache.

