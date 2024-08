Things to do in Las Vegas as MGM Resorts releases new entertainment listings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts International released its August 2024 entertainment listings, giving Las Vegans something to do from now until next year at numerous venues.

Below is a list of events, which includes concerts, sporting events, comedians, and more. Events are listed by venue and date.

T-MOBILE ARENA

TICKETS HERE

Friday, Aug. 2: Grupo Frontera

Saturday, Aug. 3: Chris Brown

August 15 – 18: Abu Dhabi Combat Club

Friday, Aug. 30: Future & Metro Boomin

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky

Saturday, Sept. 7: Grupo Firme

Friday, Sept. 13: Peso Pluma

Saturday, Sept. 14: Premier Boxing Champions: Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga

Sunday, Sept. 15: Fuerza Regida

September 20 – 21: iHeartRadio Music Festival

Saturday, Sept. 28: Kacey Musgraves

Saturday, Oct. 12: Hans Zimmer

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors (pre-season)

October 18 – 20: Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series Championship

Monday, Nov. 4: Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas - Featuring Texas vs. Ohio State (Men’s Basketball) and South Carolina vs. Michigan (Women’s Basketball)

Friday, Nov. 8: Jo Koy

November 15 – 16: Usher

Tuesday, Nov. 26: Vegas Showdown on ESPN (Men’s Basketball)

Featuring Duke vs. Kansas and Furman vs. Seattle

Saturday, Dec. 14: Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Emirates NBA Cup Finals

April 5 – 6, 2025: College Basketball Crown on FOX and FS1

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS PRE-SEASON HOME SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Sept. 25: VGK vs. Los Angeles Kings

Friday, Sept. 27: VGK vs. Utah Hockey Club

Thursday, Oct. 3: VGK vs. Colorado Avalanche

Saturday, Oct. 5: VGK vs. San Jose Sharks

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS REGULAR SEASON HOME SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Oct. 9: VGK vs. Colorado Avalanche

Friday, Oct. 11: VGK vs. St. Louis Blues

Sunday, Oct. 13: VGK vs. Anaheim Ducks

Tuesday, Oct. 22: VGK vs. Los Angeles Kings

Friday, Oct. 25: VGK vs. Ottawa Senators

Saturday, Oct. 26: VGK vs. San Jose Sharks

Monday, Oct. 28: VGK vs. Calgary Flames

Saturday, Nov. 2: VGK vs. Utah Hockey Club

Monday, Nov. 11: VGK vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Sunday, Nov. 17: VGK vs. Washington Capitals

Friday, Nov. 29: VGK vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Nov. 30: VGK vs. Utah Hockey Club

Tuesday, Dec. 3: VGK vs. Edmonton Oilers

Friday, Dec. 6: VGK vs. Dallas Stars

Thursday, Dec. 19: VGK vs. Vancouver Canucks

Saturday, Dec. 21: VGK vs. Seattle Kraken

Monday, Dec. 23: VGK vs. Anaheim Ducks

Sunday, Dec. 29: VGK vs. Calgary Flames

Tuesday, Dec. 31: VGK vs. Montreal Canadiens

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025: VGK vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025: VGK vs. Buffalo Sabres

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025: VGK vs. New York Islanders

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025: VGK vs. New York Rangers

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025: VGK vs. Minnesota Wild

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025: VGK vs. St. Louis Blues

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: VGK vs. Florida Panthers

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025: VGK vs. Dallas Stars

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025: VGK vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Feb. 22, 2025: VGK vs. Vancouver Canucks

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025: VGK vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Sunday, March 2, 2025: VGK vs. New Jersey Devils

Wednesday, March 5, 2025: VGK vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Friday, March 7, 2025: VGK vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Sunday, March 9, 2025: VGK vs. Los Angeles Kings

Thursday, March 20, 2025: VGK vs. Boston Bruins

Saturday, March 22, 2025: VGK vs. Detroit Red Wings

Sunday, March 23, 2025: VGK vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tuesday, April 1, 2025: VGK vs. Edmonton Oilers

Thursday, April 3, 2025: VGK vs. Winnipeg Jets

Thursday, April 10, 2025: VGK vs. Seattle Kraken

Saturday, April 12, 2025: VGK vs. Nashville Predators

MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA

TICKETS HERE

Friday, Aug. 9: Sammy Hagar

Saturday, Aug. 10: Jhené Aiko

Saturday, Aug. 31: twenty one pilots

Sunday, Sept. 1: Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out

Friday, Sept. 6: $uicideboy$

Sunday, Sept. 8: Five Finger Death Punch

Friday, Sept. 13: Franco Escamilla

September 14 – 15: Alejandro Fernandez

Sunday, Sept. 22: Chayanne

Saturday, Sept. 28: Nicki Minaj

Thursday, Oct. 17: Ana Gabriel

October 25 – 26: Pretty Lights

Saturday, Dec. 7: Andrea Bocelli

December 12 – 13: Cody Johnson

Saturday, Dec. 14: Lainey Wilson

Saturday, Jan. 25: Katt Williams

March 31 – April 4, 2025: College Basketball Crown on FOX and FS1

MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA AT MANDALAY BAY

TICKETS HERE

August 3 – 4: Los Temerarios

Saturday, Aug. 10: Golden Boy Promotions: Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Friday, Sept. 13: Banda MS

Saturday, Sept. 14: Carin Leon

Saturday, Oct. 5: Iron Maiden

Saturday, Oct. 12: Junior H

Saturday, Oct. 26: Kehlani

LAS VEGAS ACES REGULAR SEASON HOME SCHEDULE



Saturday, Aug. 17: Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

Sunday, Aug. 18: Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx

Friday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream

Sunday, Sept. 15: Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun

Thursday, Sept. 19: Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings

HOUSE OF BLUES AT MANDALAY BAY

TICKETS HERE

Carlos Santana



September 25 – 26; 28 – 29

October 2 – 3; 5 – 6; 30 – 31

November 2 – 3; 6 – 7; 9 – 10

DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM

TICKETS HERE

Saturday, Sept. 7: Tom Segura

Friday, Nov. 29: Martin Lawrence

December 6 – 7: Cody Jinks

Sunday, Dec. 8: Colter Wall

Extended Engagements

Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi



August 2 – 3; 7; 9 – 10

January 31, 2025

February 1; 5; 7 – 8; 12; 14 – 15

Bruno Mars

August 20; 23 – 24; 27 – 28; 31

September 1

Los Bukis – La Residencia

September 13 – 14; 18; 20 – 21

Maroon 5

September 27 – 28

October 2; 4 – 5; 9; 11 – 12

Lenny Kravitz

October 18 – 19; 23; 25 – 26

THE CHELSEA AT THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS

TICKETS HERE

Saturday, Aug. 3: Brett Goldstein

Sunday, Aug. 11: Wallows

Saturday, Sept. 7: Daniel Tosh

September 13 – 14: Gabriel Iglesias

Friday, Sept. 20: Dogstar

Saturday, Sept. 21: Girls Gotta Eat

Friday, Oct. 4: Ron White

Saturday, Oct. 5: Cancelled Podcast: Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 10: NIKI

Friday, Oct. 11: Conan Gray

Saturday, Oct. 12: Tumua Tuinei

Thursday, Nov. 14: All-MLB Awards Show

Friday, Nov. 15: Iliza Shlesinger

Saturday, Nov. 16: Daniel Tosh

Friday, Dec. 6: Ian Munsick

Extended engagements

Love & Laughter - A one-of-a-kind music and comedy engagement featuring Toni Braxton and Cedric The Entertainer.



October 18 – 19

December 20 – 21

Boyz II Men

August 23 – 24; 30 – 31

Chelsea Handler

Sunday, Sept. 1

November 2; 30

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025

You can see the full list embedded below.

MGM Resorts Entertainment Listings August 2024 by Adam Forgie on Scribd