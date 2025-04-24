These law enforcement officers are continuing a 25-year ritual to honor those who fell in the line of duty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A run to honor fallen officers in the line of duty returned Wednesday for its 25th year.

The annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Relay Run launched off at Majestic Park, and with every runner and every mile, officers demonstrated pride while continuing their efforts to protect us.

WATCH | How local law enforcement are remembering their fallen comrades

These law enforcement officers are continuing a 25-year ritual to honor their fallen

To connect the community with their local law enforcement, Channel 13 has covered the run in years past as organizers continue to raise awareness on the reality of officer fatalities and impact they have in our neighborhoods.

According to police, there are currently 157 names on the Nevada Fallen Officers' Memorial wall in Carson City. For the first time in years, there are no new names going on that wall.

This year, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh led the first leg of the run.

The run stretches 434 miles, ending in Carson City on May 1, ahead of Officer Appreciation Week.

