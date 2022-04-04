Theodore's goal in OT lifts Golden Knights past Canucks 3-2

(AP) — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to their fifth straight win with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored in regulation for Vegas.

Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to make 26 saves in his first start since March 8. J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat scored in the third period for the Canucks, who trailed 2-0 in the first.

Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots for Vancouver, which lost its third in a row.