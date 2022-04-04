Watch
Theodore's goal in OT lifts Golden Knights past Canucks 3-2

(Darryl Dyck / Associated Press)
Vegas Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore (27) and William Karlsson (71) celebrate after Theodore scored against Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) during overtime in an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 4:59 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 20:01:15-04

(AP) — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to their fifth straight win with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored in regulation for Vegas.

Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to make 26 saves in his first start since March 8. J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat scored in the third period for the Canucks, who trailed 2-0 in the first.

Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots for Vancouver, which lost its third in a row.

