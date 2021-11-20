The Strip and Summerlin celebrate the holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are nearing the holidays and Las Vegas is really getting into the holiday spirit.

From parades in Summerlin to Christmas trees on the Strip, the holiday cheer is here.

The lights are on, the carolers are, well, caroling—and the countdown is on for Kris Kringle.

“It’s always a very festive time here at the Strip,” said Dan Walsh, general manager at Harrah’s and Flamingo. “We get some of our best traffic counts and best visitation from the 25th to the 1st of the year.”

On average, a good 20,000 people pass through the LINQ Promenade corridor every day and that number jumps a bit as we approach the new year.

“It was very dazzling,” said Kevin, visiting from Tennessee. “Especially as I was enjoying my burger next-door.”

The spectacle continued in Summerlin, with its annual holiday parade every Friday and Saturday through December 18th on Park Center Drive.

“We are coming back bigger and better this year,” said Halee Harczynski, director of marketing in Downtown Summerlin. “We have a brand-new nutcracker float, full cast of characters—they’ve been rehearsing all week in the streets. And we’re so excited to launch it.”

And depending on where you were, you may have encountered the unprecedented sight of snowfall.

“It’s inside,” said Walsh. “It’s the magic of Christmas inside of everyone. It’s not where you’re at physically.”

The Flamingo will keep its Christmas-themed displays through the New Year.