The Regional Flood Control District prepping ahead of flood season

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the temperatures outside may feel hot and dry, the potential for rain and even flooding Is looming, and can come when you least expect it.

Monsoon season brings flash flooding; waters that can prove dangerous and even deadly.

If you've lived in Las Vegas long enough, you may have experienced a sudden downpour that just washed away your summer plans. That's due to the summer monsoon season, that comes every year and is sure to bring spontaneous rain to the valley.

General Manager a Chief Engineer, Steven C. Parrish with The Regional Flood Control District says they are working vigorously to stop stormwater from flowing into our neighborhoods and around businesses, thus, keeping our roads dryer and communities safer.

“These facilities are working as a big system, really, to catch water as it comes out of the mountains, or water that falls from rains-storms in the city itself and is collecting all of that water and conveying it through the city and out to lake mead in a safe manner," said Parrish.

Currently there are 104 basins and 677 miles of channels that are intertwined across our region here in Southern Nevada.

Although that may seem like a lot, the Regional Flood Control District says they still need more.

We're 75 percent complete on our flood control system which means we have twenty-five percent left to do, which translates to about thirty-eight detention basins and 200 miles of channels left to build," said Parrish.

Larger basins can hold up to a 100 million gallons of water. However, many basins you'll see around town right now look dry and empty.

Experts say that is because the last seven out-of eight monsoon seasons have been relatively dry.

Still, Experts with the Flood District say nothing is certain when it comes to Monsoon Season and it's torrential downpour and flooding.

"Just about at anytime, anywhere, the conditions are right for this to happen during the hot summer months, and so we want to remind everyone that you can get caught off guard by these floods, that water can happen, and rainfall can happen when you least expect it," said Parrish.

Flash flood season is also arriving here in the valley. July, August, and September may be Summer months, but, they also can be wet ones.

Whether it rains on Mount Charleston or in Summerlin, the entire region could be affected by flooded conditions.

"It's conceivable, that what's happening here in Las Vegas, could affect our residents here in Henderson as well. So it's making good decisions and working regionally to make a smart decision for our residents," said Henderson Mayor Debra March,

So what can you do to stay safe?

Experts say to always be weather aware, and to take precautions during monsoon and flash flood seasons, especially when on the roads as it’s critical to avoid rising water.

Mayor Debra March emphasizing that the roads can be the most dangerous during a flash flood.

"Fifty percent of all the deaths during flood season are people involved in a vehicle, so it's important for folks to make sound decisions and to be wise, " said Mayor March.

The Regional Flood Commission says regionalflood.org is a great resource to find out what areas are flooded around the valley.

Also, remembering phrases like "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and "Water Always Wins" could be life-saving when encountering flooded roads.