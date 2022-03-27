Watch
The Oscars are tonight. Here's how to watch or stream live

Jae C. Hong/AP
An Oscar statue sparkles in sunlight on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's 94th Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 17:54:04-04

(AP) — The 94th Academy Awards are right around the corner. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

ABC's official red carpet pre-show starts 90 minutes beforehand at 6:30 p.m. ET, but many outlets, like E!, will be in place waiting for the stars to arrive from 3 p.m.

The most straightforward way to watch is to set the channel for your local ABC affiliate. If you're a cord-cutter or don't have access to an antenna, you can also watch the Oscars online with Hulu + Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month.

