Watch Now
Local News

Actions

The 'NUTmobile' set to visit The Neon Museum for 'samples, swag, and selfies'

324250732_540552921144293_6771466618174277702_n.jpeg
Owen Luterbach
324250732_540552921144293_6771466618174277702_n.jpeg
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 19:20:21-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the "NUTmobile" will visit The Neon Museum.

According to The Neon Museum, the NUTmobile is on an east-to-west nut-cracking tour of the country. It travels to a new city weekly and is manned by three "Peanutters" - Groundnut Grace, Shell-exa, and Crunchtime Kev - who travel full-time in the car.

The Neon Museum reports that free "samples, swag, and selfies" will be available.

The first NUTmobile was created in 1935, and there have been as many as three of them on the road at one time, although currently, there is only one.

Those interested can meet Mr. Peanut and learn more about the history of the brand at The Neon Museum on January 7.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH