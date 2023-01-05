The 'NUTmobile' set to visit The Neon Museum for 'samples, swag, and selfies'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the "NUTmobile" will visit The Neon Museum.

According to The Neon Museum, the NUTmobile is on an east-to-west nut-cracking tour of the country. It travels to a new city weekly and is manned by three "Peanutters" - Groundnut Grace, Shell-exa, and Crunchtime Kev - who travel full-time in the car.

The Neon Museum reports that free "samples, swag, and selfies" will be available.

The first NUTmobile was created in 1935, and there have been as many as three of them on the road at one time, although currently, there is only one.

Those interested can meet Mr. Peanut and learn more about the history of the brand at The Neon Museum on January 7.