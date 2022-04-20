The next steps for opening cannabis consumption lounges in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What's the delay on cannabis consumption lounges?

The lounges were approved by the state last year. Despite the approval, rules and regulations on things such as times of operation, how many there can be, and notice to neighbors are delaying the process of getting these lounges to the public.

Clark County commissioners held a meeting on Tuesday seeking public comment. They also heard from the state's Cannabis Compliance Board, and reviewed a report from the Clark County's Department of Business License. The idea is to merge state and local requirements for licensing, and to eventually opening lounges for public pot smoking in unincorporated county areas.

"If you look back at the history of Nevada, when we first did this I was at the state level and we passed a great bill," said commissioner Tick Segerblom, who's been in support of public consumption. "But then the county had their own issues and it took 3 years to get everything together. I just don't want that to be the case this time."

While the other county commissioners expressed concerns, proponents of the lounges say they mean big business and revenue.

"There are other states that have consumption lounges that operate fully functional and profitable," said Nicole Buffong, board of directors for Chamber of Cannabis and western regional director for Minorities for Marijuana. "I think they heard a little bit about that today, and understand that there are going to be many opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs to come into the marketplace,to provide new services on how we look at and consume cannabis."

For now, smoking marijuana privately is the only option in Nevada. Legal consumption in the public sector continues to still be under review.