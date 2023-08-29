The Mob Museum giving members a deeper dive into 'Las Vegas and the Mob'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mob Museum members are taking a trip into the history of Las Vegas and learning the truth about the mob's role in the city's growth.

The museum in downtown Las Vegas is holding an event on Tuesday at 7 p.m. called "Las Vegas and the Mob."

It will dive deeper into the city's historic ties to organized crime and discuss some significant players who transformed local casinos to reap the benefits.

The Mob Museum's Director of Education, Claire White, said the event is based on community outreach.

"We are so excited to be able to sort of give an overview of the history of the mob in Las Vegas," White said. "If you're already a major mob buff, some will be things you already know. But the presentation is based on one of our community outreach presentations."

As The Mob Museum prepares for its event, we are also looking at the arrival of the mob and their impact on our city's growth, also showing the downfall of the mob in the valley.

Join us for the two-part special report "Tough Little Town" airing next week. Keep an eye out on Channel 13 or ktnv.com/live.