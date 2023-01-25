The Mirage hosts hiring fair to fill more than 300 positions ahead of Hard Rock opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mirage Hotel & Casino will host an invitation-only job fair to hire more than 300 positions on Jan. 30 and 31.

The positions available will include food and beverage, hotel operations and security, which all have multiple positions that range from on-call to part-time and full-time.

According to a news release, employment offers will be made on-site and will become part of the Hard Rock team at The Mirage property, which will transform into the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Las Vegas.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at hardrockhotelcasinolasvegas.com/careers before noon on Jan. 27.

Selected applicants will then receive an invitation to the event before it kicks off on Monday.