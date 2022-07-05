LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Meadows School has announced that their summer program, Camp Mustang, has been shut down for the week because of an unspecified threat.

Camp staff is working with Las Vegas Metropolian Police to determine the seriousness of the threat, but have sent all campers home in the meantime.

Full refunds are being handed out, according to Jeremy Gregersen, the Head of School. The camp is expected to resume as soon as the threat has been addressed.

Metro police officers are currently working with camp security to secure the campus for the rest of the day, as parents come to pick up their children.

Gregersen says no one will be let on campus without carpool tags or credentials.