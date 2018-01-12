The lights are on after a power outage plunges a community into darkness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Cexton family had to block out the steady rumble of this generator even though they needed it to power the lights and their refrigerator so the food wouldn't spoil. "we have an extension cord running out of our window to keep a generator that you hear from outside," said Christie Cexton, a married mother of two young children. "We have extension cords throughout the house to keep the refrigerator running."

The electricity went out Monday afternoon at Carefree Country mobile-home park on North Nellis, plunging an entire community into darkness. "We walk around the house with flashlights," Cexton, said. “I wanna cry. I still wanna cry. I don't understand this."

When asked why the community went without power for so long, account manager, Norm Sorenson answered “I'll tell you what. we're getting on these repairs right now and they're looking to get it hooked up right now."

As we speak with Sorenson NV Energy turned the power back on.

"We're so stoked, says Cexton. “Finally, my kids can take a bath."



