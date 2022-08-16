The LGBTQ Center receives monkeypox vaccine doses for distribution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The latest global outbreak of the monkeypox virus has been spreading most rapidly among sexually active gay men, and leaders at The Las Vegas LGBTQ Center, like Clinic and HIV Services Director Mona Lisa Paulo, knew they could be in a unique position to help stop the spread as vaccines began to be shipped across the United States.

Friday, The Center began distribution of the vaccine to anyone who wanted to come to their clinic.

"First come first serve," said Paulo. "Any walk-in. Nobody needs to make any appointments or anything like that."

Paulo said they've been giving vaccines to anyone who wants them, but would like to give their limited supply of vaccines to sexually active gay men, transgender people, or people who've been in close contact with an infected person.

"We are wanting to hit those priority populations," she said.

Paulo stressed high-risk populations are not the only people who should be concerned about the virus's spread.

"We just want to make sure everybody is safe, and we provide the message that monkeypox does affect everyone," she said. "It's not specific to the LGBTQ community."

Jennifer Bowden, a bisexual woman, said she appreciated the vaccines have been targeted towards vulnerable populations at The Center and The Southern Nevada Health District, but worried the focus on the LGBTQ community could lead to a stigma similar to the early years of the HIV pandemic.

"Don't let the stigma stop anyone from being vaccinated, and stop being judgmental," she said. "Be nice."

Bowden said she's faced enough hardship being in the LGBTQ community without the added pressure of being unfairly associated with a virus that could infect anyone.

"It shouldn't be a big deal to admit you're bi or gay or anything outside of the quote 'norm,' she said." Even when I tell people that I'm bisexual it's like an 'oh my gosh' type thing."

Paulo said The LGBTQ Center provides sex-positive safe sex education to help stop monkeypox.

She said there's no time for modesty in the bedroom when a virus, primarily spread through close physical contact, is actively spreading through Clark County.

"This is the message that we give everyone: check your partners," Paulo said. "Turn on the lights. Make sure they don't have any poxes or rashes or anything like that."

The Center is hosting a monkeypox vaccine clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and a monkeypox town hall 6:00 p.m. Thursday at 401 S. Maryland Pkwy.