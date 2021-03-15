Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities pledging $5K in free Lyft ride credits this St. Patrick’s Day

The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is pledging $5,000 in free Lyft credit to promote responsible rideshare options and encourage safe driving practices this St. Patrick’s Day.

In an effort to reach the ultimate goal of Zero, the groundbreaking coalition remains steadfast in its endeavors to raise awareness surrounding the dangers of impaired driving and remind Nevadans to Always Drive Sober.

Beginning 12 p.m. March 17 to 12 a.m. March 18 the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities will offer $5 off one Lyft ride to the first 1,000 new and existing users.

The limited-time offer can be accessed within the Lyft mobile app with code SMARTRIDE21, while supplies last.

To learn more about Zero Fatalities and their efforts in Nevada, please email zerofatalities@kirvindoak.com.