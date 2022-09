LAS VEGAS — The countdown begins for the big parade tomorrow all in honor of the aces big win!

Heidi Glassman and Donna Oglesby are just two of the High Rollers performing at the parade on Tuesday.

Glassman says she was nervously waiting for Aces win but started crying tears of joy when the team won.

The team has been preparing for months for this possibility and now that it’s here Oglesby says you can expect lots of fun and sass from the ladies!