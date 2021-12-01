The Giving Machine returns to Downtown Summerlin this Giving Tuesday

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — It is Giving Tuesday and the Giving Machine has returned to Las Vegas, just one of ten cities in the country to have it.

You can find it in front of Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin, and has a donation option for any budget ($5-$300).

“In Las Vegas, we know that the community has a great spirit of giving,” said Joyce Haldeman, lead organizer of the Giving Machine-Las Vegas. “So, they rallied around and supported our organizations.”

The last time it was here in 2019, it raised $823,000 for charities. That is about 41,000 donations.

The money raised will benefit: Eye Care 4 Kids, Three Square, Future Smiles, and Opportunity Village.

“That represents a person or a family or a group of friends who came to the Giving Machine to do something that was for someone else,” said Haldeman. “And we love that. It’s easy, it’s quick, the money goes to a good cause and people can really get into the holiday spirit that way.”

The Giving Machine will be situated in Downtown Summerlin until January 2.