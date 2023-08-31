The fight for clean energy in Southern Nevada: Ideas brought to the table by utility customers, advocates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clean energy advocates, community leaders and utility customers are calling for ways to stabilize energy bills and reduce the risk of "rate shock" in the future.

A General Consumer Session held by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada allowed customers to share their hardships with utility bills Wednesday.

The Nevada Conservation League says Methane gas prices increased by more than 70 percent in 2022 and nearly 500 percent since 2021.

"Since both NV Energy and Southwest Gas pass 100 percent of their fuel costs on to customers, the state’s overreliance on methane gas has become painfully apparent," the league said in a media release.

Officials with the Nevada Conservation League, Make the Road Nevada, Chispa Nevada, Faith Organizing Alliance and Somos Votantes were said to attend the event.

In response to the session at the PUCN, NV Energy provided a statement:

"NV Energy is committed to ensuring Nevadans have access to reliable, affordable and sustainable power. That’s why NV Energy has taken steps to help provide customers with lower energy costs this summer, including the request earlier this year to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to reduce energy costs for customers during the hot summer months. NV Energy continues diversifying its energy mix and is pursuing the clean energy incentives and tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act. Those savings will be passed directly on to NV Energy customers. While NV Energy moves forward on adding new renewable energy sources, NV Energy must have resources available to reliably serve our customers. Natural gas is important for reliability and, in fact, allows NV Energy to pursue more renewable energy because those natural gas units can quickly ramp up and down in response to available renewable resources. NV Energy encourages any customers who are concerned about prices to reach out to the company. NV Energy offers a variety of products and services to help customers save energy and lower their bills. Learn more at NV Energy."