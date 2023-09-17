The D Hotel in downtown Las Vegas wins 'Best Las Vegas Casino' award for fifth year in a row

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the fifth year in a row, the D Las Vegas has been named the "Best Las Vegas Casino" in the 2023 USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

This news comes after the D has seen major renovations to its second floor, including various gaming tables, bars, and the newly opened Bacon Nation. The restaurant features 14 variations of house-cured bacon, a fun brunch, and never-before-seen menu creations from Chef Josh Green of Downtown Hospitality Group.

Fans can also head upstairs to check out the official Circa Sportsbook. The book features expansive TV screens for great viewing options, bar-top table games, and self-service kiosks.

The D is also home to the world's only Sigma Derby horse-racing game, where the minimum bet to play is only a quarter.

“As soon as you step into the D, you are stepping into a world of excitement. It’s the energy, it’s the lights, it’s the music that surrounds you,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of the D.

He continued, “Whether you’re coming to gamble with our Dancing Dealers, grabbing a drink at LONGBAR or just enjoying a night out with some friends – we know you’ll love it here. It’s our guests who contribute to our fun atmosphere, too. We’re honored so many agree and love the D!”