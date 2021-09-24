The D hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas seeks group who vandalized Manneken Pis statue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The D hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas says it is looking for a group of people who vandalized one of its statues early Monday morning.

The statue, located in front of the D’s valet on the corner of 3rd Street and Carson Avenue, is a replica of the Manneken Pis in Brussels, Belgium.

The name is Belgian for “Little Man Pee” and portrays a little boy who cheerfully “relieves himself” into a fountain’s basin, the casino explained.

On Thursday, owner Derek Stevens shared a security video of the incident, which is said to have happened around 2:30 a.m.

The video shows about a dozen people dancing around the statue before one of them climbs onto it, apparently to dance behind the replica of the little boy at the center of the fountain.

Towards the end of the video, the statue falls off its base and the person on the structure jumps off.

The group then quickly leaves the area and the statue is left on the ground.

Stevens wrote in a tweet:

Tried keeping this on the #DownLow as it’s an active investigation. ⁦ Why/Who would do this my little man ⁦@MannekenPis_LV⁩ ? He never did anything to anybody! He just smiled & aimed to please day and night.. ⁦@theDlasvegas⁩ ⁦@VitalVegas⁩ #DTLV pic.twitter.com/vqpzpBIwNd — Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) September 23, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to report it to authorities.

The casino says Stevens brought a replica of the statue to the D in 2015.