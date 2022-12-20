The City of Las Vegas helps keep pedestrians safe by improving roadways

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is attempting to make walkways safer for pedestrians, especially in areas with heavy foot traffic like Downtown.

It's the first project of many the city has scheduled across the Las Vegas valley to improve pedestrian safety.

On Monday, the City of Las Vegas began replacing sidewalks, curbs, ramps, and asphalt roadways on 18th Street from Sunrise Avenue to Stewart Avenue in an effort to make the area more accessible to pedestrians and those with disabilities.

18th Street will be closed temporarily from Sunrise to Ogden Avenue for the next couple of days while paving is in progress. Residents in the area say the construction is loud and inconvenient but understands why it's necessary.

"Considering they're putting in a sidewalk, there is a school right here. This is good because every morning I see kids out here waiting to go into the school so we don't want them in the streets," said Calena Roberts. "So the fact that they're building more sidewalks because they aren't any in the area, ya know, is something that I can suck up the fact that it's extra loud at 7 a.m.," she said.

Crews will be making repairs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Las Vegas says this project will take a couple of weeks but is expected to be completed by January 7th.