The City of Las Vegas declares March 15th as Las Vegas Showgirl Museum Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on Las Vegas entertainment including showgirls, but their work is not forgotten!

On Wednesday, City Mayor Carolyn Goodman recognized the Las Vegas Showgirl Museum and declared March 15, 2013, as Las Vegas Showgirl Museum day.

"We book a lot of showgirls and showboys for different events, and all of sudden all the work was gone," said CEO of the Las Vegas showgirl Museum, Grant Philipo.

Showgirls have a long tradition on the Las Vegas Strip, but just like many other businesses, the industry was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. After the city's recognition, Philipo says he's hopeful for the future of the industry.

"Now having the recognition that someone would name a day after us because of the collection," he said. "You know that's a wonderful experience."

Philipo says the non-profit was making little to no money when they were forced to stop business during the pandemic, but now that business is picking up the museum is now looking to move into a larger building. Museum guest, Stephen Beater, says he has been a showgirl fan since he could remember and looks forward to seeing the entire collection when the museum relocates.

"I know they have limited space, so with a bigger venue they'll be able to show more of the collection," said Beater.