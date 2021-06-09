Watch
The Boring Company's Vegas Loop transports convention-goers at World of Concrete

Posted at 12:16 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Loop is up and running just in time for World of Concrete.

Designed and built by Elon Musk's The Boring Company, the Vegas Loop transports convention-goers underneath the Convention Center using Tesla vehicles.

Thousands of people are expected to be driven through these tunnels.

Plans are also in the works to expand the Loop from downtown Las Vegas to the Las Vegas Strip, ending at Allegiant Stadium.

Eventually, the Loop is expected to use autonomous vehicles. At this time, the Tesla vehicles are driven by drivers.

