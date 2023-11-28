Watch Now
'The Big Give': Local radio station Power 88.1 solicits donations for community programs

This Giving Tuesday, local radio station Power 88.1 is broadcasting live to promote donations to its community programs like "Teen Talk," where high school students learn how to run their own radio show. Shakeria Hawkins reports.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year, Nov. 28 is Giving Tuesday — and if you're looking to support a cause, Power 88.1 Las Vegas is hosting its annual fundraiser, "The Big Give."

The long-standing radio show started its broadcast live at 6 a.m. with the Wake-Up Squad.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Power 88.1 will broadcast live from the Art House, and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., they will be at Nevada Wellness.

Attendees can expect to enjoy live DJ sets and meet their favorite broadcast personalities. The money raised from the fundraiser will go to support various programs.

“Our intern program, Teen Talk, is great for high school students. We teach everyone how to broadcast, and they run their show after training. We also do community events like Gospel Fest Halloween Safe Night and team up with partners like the City of Las Vegas and Clark County,” said Power 88 general manager Craig Knight.

If you can't attend the event, you can donate at Power88LV.com.

