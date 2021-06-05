The annual LV Tap Festival allows people to learn the storied history of tap while learning or improving their skills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sound Steps Rhythm Dance Company is determined to keep the history of tap dance alive in the Las Vegas valley.

Victoria Jones, president and founding member of Sound Steps Rhythm Dance Company, says she has been tap dancing since a child and hopes to teach the craft to the Vegas community.

This year the LV Tap Fest is being held inside the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino for the first time.

"We are so excited and blessed to be inside the Westgate this year," Jones said.

This is the company's 8th year hosting the festival and Jones says every year continues to grow.

"Each year it is bigger and bigger, tap dancing isn't going anywhere, we are here to stay," Jones said.

The three-day event gives up-and-coming dancers the opportunity to learn from the best tap performers in Las Vegas.

The festival includes workshops, master classes, battles, performances and much more.

The LV Tap Fest takes place June 4-6 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

