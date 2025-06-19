The Animal Foundation to receive continued funding after recent City Council vote

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation will continue to receive funding from the city of Las Vegas after city leaders voted to extend their contract agreement for an additional 6 months.

According to the shelter, their current contract was set to expire next month.

For years, we have reported on the shelter's issues of overcrowding and alleged mistreatment and negligence of animals.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman says the extension was necessary.

"Instead of simply rubber-stamping another long term contract and continuing to pour good money after bad, I know and I wanna thank our city team for negotiating aggressively for a new agreement that breaks from the Animal Foundation's track record of failure and that it takes time, hence why we need this extension," Seaman said.

We reached out to the Animal Foundation for a response, and they tell us they have no comment.

