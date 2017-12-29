BMX pro, school district giving away free helmets Jan. 6

Land Rover Las Vegas, along with Clark County School District Police Department and Ricardo Laguna, team up once again in an effort to educate young people about the importance of making safe decisions. Kids will have the chance to meet the BMX star and receive a free helmet from Clark County School District Police Department. Additionally, Laguna and friends will put on a BMX demonstration for everyone and other entertainment including music by DJ Ocho, free bike raffles, and much more.

Kids must be present for helmet fitting and helmets are available while supplies last.

WHEN

Saturday, Jan. 6

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE

Land Rover Las Vegas

5255 West Sahara Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89146