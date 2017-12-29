BMX pro, school district giving away free helmets Jan. 6

Tracy Granville-Abbott
2:31 PM, Dec 29, 2017
2 hours ago
DAVE TANCHAK/FLICKR
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Land Rover Las Vegas, along with Clark County School District Police Department and Ricardo Laguna, team up once again in an effort to educate young people about the importance of making safe decisions. Kids will have the chance to meet the BMX star and receive a free helmet from Clark County School District Police Department. Additionally, Laguna and friends will put on a BMX demonstration for everyone and other entertainment including music by DJ Ocho, free bike raffles, and much more. 

Kids must be present for helmet fitting and helmets are available while supplies last.

WHEN
Saturday, Jan. 6
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
 
WHERE
Land Rover Las Vegas
5255 West Sahara Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89146 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top