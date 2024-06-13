'That's terrible:' Neighbors had 'no idea' of suspected puppy mill on same street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about what Henderson police are calling an illegal puppy millfound in the northeast valley Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

The Animal Foundation said it took in 38 dogs, mostly French bulldogs, from a single house late Wednesday night.

Channel 13 visited the shelter and found the address of the house on the confiscation cards of the dogs.

The house is located near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

When our crew was on site Thursday, several people coming out of the house declined to speak with us.

A neighbor who lives a few houses down, Rebecca Phillips, said she noticed police activity Wednesday night.

"There were two or three marked cars and then two others unmarked," Phillips said.

Phillips said she is in shock knowing the house may have been operating an illegal puppy mill.

"That's terrible," Phillips said. "I have noticed dogs there, but a lot of people here do their own home grooming. I thought that's what it was."

Henderson Police said officers discovered the "puppy mill" while serving a search warrant related to drug offenses.

A Clark County spokesperson said:

"Henderson Police informed animal control officers that the property residents were being arrested and multiple dogs on site required immediate care."

Hilarie Grey, the CEO of the Animal Foundation, said taking in such a large amount of dogs at one time puts a strain on the shelter.

"It's heartbreaking to see these large cases," Grey said.

Grey said in the past six to eight weeks, the shelter has taken in more than 100 animals per day.

The Animal Foundation spokesperson said:

"Between June 1 and June 12, The Animal Foundation took in 1,132 animals."

There is now an emergency foster event happening Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 38 dogs that were confiscated will not be available for adoption because of the criminal investigation underway, but Grey said there are plenty of other animals available for adoption.

Anyone with help with their pets can also call the new pet support hotline from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day at 702-955-5932.

