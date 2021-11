Thanksgiving visitors leaving Las Vegas causing 18-mile backup on Interstate 15

PRIMM (KTNV) — Thanksgiving visitors are leaving Las Vegas and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has issued a travel alert warning Interstate 15 heading south is currently at an 18-mile backup.

This backup is normal for drivers heading between Nevada and California, however usually occurs on Sunday afternoons.

Traffic heading north into Las Vegas appears to be steady from RTC traffic cameras near Jean and Primm.

RTC reminds drivers to prepare for major delays.

TRAFFIC CAMERA VIEW OF I-15: