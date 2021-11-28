Thanksgiving traffic continues Sunday on I-15 with travelers heading back to California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy traffic continues on southbound Interstate 15 on Sunday as Thanksgiving visitors from SoCal take to the highway to leave Las Vegas.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada issued a travel alert as early as 7:25 a.m. informing drivers of a 12-mile traffic backup starting in Jean.

This portion of the I-15 is no stranger to traffic but with extra visitors in town, drivers are advised to be patient and obey all traffic laws per the Nevada State Police.

LATEST — Southern Nevada traffic conditions

Saturday, the RTC reported an 18-mile backup with holiday travelers hitting the road early after Thanksgiving.