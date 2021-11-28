Watch
Thanksgiving traffic continues Sunday on I-15 with travelers heading back to California

Posted at 8:01 AM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 11:05:02-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy traffic continues on southbound Interstate 15 on Sunday as Thanksgiving visitors from SoCal take to the highway to leave Las Vegas.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada issued a travel alert as early as 7:25 a.m. informing drivers of a 12-mile traffic backup starting in Jean.

This portion of the I-15 is no stranger to traffic but with extra visitors in town, drivers are advised to be patient and obey all traffic laws per the Nevada State Police.

Saturday, the RTC reported an 18-mile backup with holiday travelers hitting the road early after Thanksgiving.

