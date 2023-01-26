Tesla investing $3.6 billion into growing Nevada Gigafactory, adding 3,000 jobs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tesla announced an additional $3.6 billion investment into the growing Gigafactory located in Nevada.

The Tesla Team announced the investment in a blog post Tuesday. The Gigafactory in Nevada started in 2014 and launched with a $3.5 million investment.

"Our goal was to build a facility capable of producing 35 GWh of battery cells annually," said the team. "Enough to manufacture 500,000 vehicles a year."

The team says that the output of battery manufacturing has been greater than "all global production in 2013 combined."

Since 2014, Tesla has invested 6.2 billion and built a 5.4 million square foot Gigafactory. It provided about 17,000 construction jobs to the valley.

The Gigafactory also produced 7.3 billion battery cells, 1.5 million battery packs, 3.6 million drive units and 1 million energy modules. With this amount of production, Tesla had to hire an additional 11,000 team members.

Now, with the new investment, the factory will be hiring 3,000 new team members and adding two new factories.