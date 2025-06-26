Temporary restraining order prevents shutdown of Job Corps, including in Sierra Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A temporary restraining order from federal court will prevent the Department of Labor from shutting down the Job Corps program, according to program officials.

A lawsuit filed on June 3 by the National Job Corps Association in response to the Department of Labor’s attempt to terminate Job Corps, which NJCA said “argues that these actions were taken without proper involvement from Congress and violated several legal standards.”

According to the NJCA, the temporary restraining order was issued on June 4. They said that On June 17, the order would be extended through June 25 while further decisions were decided upon. Approval would “prevent the DOL from moving forward with any closures or contract terminations while the case is resolved, either through the court or settlement.”

In a statement from the NJCA, the Sierra Nevada Job Corps location “is open and continues to serve the heartbeat of the program, the students,” and that returning students can contact the Center for assistance with re-entry into the program.