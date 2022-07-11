Watch Now
Television filming happening near Apex area northeast of Las Vegas

(KTNV) — Nevada DOT tweeted Monday morning that there is said to be some roads closed due to filming in the valley.

Nevada DOT said that Las Vegas Boulevard North will be closed to thru traffic north of U.S. 93 northeast of Las Vegas from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on July 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Using alternate routes is advised by officials.

13 Action News tried to reach out to the Nevada Film Office regarding what this shut down is for, but they said they are bound by confidentiality.

