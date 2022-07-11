Television filming happening near Apex area northeast of Las Vegas

(KTNV) — Nevada DOT tweeted Monday morning that there is said to be some roads closed due to filming in the valley.

Nevada DOT said that Las Vegas Boulevard North will be closed to thru traffic north of U.S. 93 northeast of Las Vegas from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on July 11, 12, 13 and 14.

📽️FILMING IN PROGRESS📽️

Las Vegas Blvd N will be closed to thru traffic north of U.S. 93 northeast of Las Vegas from 6:30p-5:30a July 11, 12, 13 & 14 for television filming. Use alternate routes. — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) July 11, 2022

Using alternate routes is advised by officials.

13 Action News tried to reach out to the Nevada Film Office regarding what this shut down is for, but they said they are bound by confidentiality.