'Technical issue' resolved after causing long lines, delays for Spirit Airline flights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spirit Airlines announced on Thursday morning that a "technical issue" was affecting the airline's app and causing delays for passengers.

According to a statement released on Twitter, the airline said they are anticipating "longer than usual lines at the airport" and advised passengers to arrive as early as possible.

A representative from Spirit Airlines has confirmed that the issue has been fixed in a statement sent to Channel 13.

"We have resolved a network issue between third-party services that affected our website, mobile app, and some internal applications," the statement read. "We apologize for any delays and inconvenience, and we’re now working our way back to normal operations."

While the delays are still impacting Spirit flights across the country, flights out of Harry Reid International Airport are also being affected. According to the airport's website, multiple flights with the airline have been delayed by anywhere from a couple of minutes to a couple of hours.

For real-time updates on the status of Spirit flights, please check the Harry Reid Int'l Airport website visit bit.ly/Flight_Finder.