Teams from Las Vegas dominate the USTA National Championships

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tennis players from Las Vegas won the USTA National Championship this year at the Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Arizona, over the weekend.

According to a press release, out of 1,331 teams competing nationwide, the male and female team representing Red Rock Country Club in Summerlin won the Mixed 18 & Over 6.0 division.

The top teams from each of the 17 sections, or regions, of the United States Tennis Association traveled to Surprise to contend for the national championship. The Red Rock "Dynasty," representing the Intermountain division, defeated the Mid-Atlantic "Lob Stars" 3-0 in the championship game.

With their victory over Red Rock, the Las Vegas team won its third national championship in 2022 and their first in mixed doubles. Red Rock's men won national titles at the 3.5 level earlier in October in the 18 and Over and 40 and Over age groups.

In the 3.0 division, the Red Rock men battled to retain their national title in 18 & Over for 2021 but came up just short, falling 3-2 to a Knoxville, Tennessee, team to place second in the nation out of 1,173 teams.

Las Vegas has already hosted three national championships in 2022, but Red Rock still has a chance to win the coveted nations trophy in the 7.0 mixed division. On Sunday, the winner of the contests will be announced.