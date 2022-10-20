Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness for Trick-or-Treaters with food allergies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Halloween creeps up, the Teal Pumpkin Project prepares for its tenth year of raising awareness for children with food allergies. Painting a pumpkin teal and placing it outside with porch decorations signals Trick-or-Treaters and their parents that non-food items are available.

Teal is the color for food allergy awareness as designated by the Food Allergy Research and Education organization.

The Stupack Community Center in Las Vegas is hosting its annual Stupak "Trunk-or-Treat with Tha Pak" event. Coordinators are providing candy and other treats catering to kids including those with food allergies.

“It’s a safe place," said Latonya Lomax, Coordinator Stupak Community Center. "For those who cannot have candy, we’ll have pencils, pens, little stress balls, we’ll have little coloring books things like that along with candy.”

Lomax and her team at Stupak are designing a haunted hallway for children 14 years and younger. The event is on October 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Center located at 251 W. Boston Ave. It is free and open to the public.

