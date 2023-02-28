Teaching the black perspective

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The United States was built on more than just the work of our founding fathers. There are of course men and women of different colors, race and creed who helped form this country.

As we wrap up our special coverage for Black History Month, 13 Action News anchor Rachel Moore speaks with a UNLV professor, making sure the Black perspective is not forgotten.

UNDERSTAND BLACK HISTORY

"We want to ensure that everybody has the opportunity to understand Black history from the perspective of Black people," says UNLV assistant professor, Tyler Perry.

He says as far back as the 1960s, the civil rights movement pushed back against curriculum seen as Eurocentric.

"It does not represent the experiences of people of African descent, despite the fact that people of African descent have been a part of this country before it was actually the United States," says Perry.

As assistant professor of African American and African Diaspora studies at UNLV, Perry says it's important for students to truly understand not only their country, but the world around them.

"How Black people within the United States are also interconnected with Black people who live elsewhere. That can include Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Western Africa, and even black people throughout the globe," says Perry.

Perry says African American Studies provides students an understanding about the value of the contributions of black people Something that goes far beyond historical figures like Martin Luther King Junior and Malcolm X.

"We're also talking about the local heroes within the community that have made a significant difference. And that can be a significant source of inspiration for students who are from these communities, who are seeking to also make a positive social change," says Perry.

BORN OUT OF PROTEST

Unfortunately, he points to a growing effort to dismantle similar curriculum in other parts of the U.S., including most recently in Florida.

"The one aspect of it that I think maybe is what frightens those who are in power want to preserve kind of a more white supremacy structure, is that it is a discipline borne out of protest. And that is really one of the primary features, is that you are learning to empower the next generation to seek social change," says Perry.

Perry hopes to educate students of every race, African American Studies enriches the educational experiences of all students.

"To understand what it means to be an ally for the cause, or also what it means to fight on behalf of those whose voices have been shut down by the power structures," says Perry.