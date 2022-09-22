Teachers free this weekend at Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In celebration of Educators Weekend, school teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, and others employed by a school district or private school can enjoy free admission to both Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon.

Those interested in receiving free admission must present their school or district-issued ID for the 2022 – 2023 school year at the ticket window at either Cowabunga Bay or Cowabunga Canyon.

According to a press release Educators can return for the free offer on both Saturday and Sunday. Day tickets are available for up to six guests accompanying each educator for $19.99 per person.