Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Teachers free this weekend at Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks

188556113_3894574410578952_3799162402909047437_n (1).jpg
File/Cowabunga Bay
Generic file photo. (Source: Cowabunga Bay)
188556113_3894574410578952_3799162402909047437_n (1).jpg
Posted at 5:43 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 20:43:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — In celebration of Educators Weekend, school teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, and others employed by a school district or private school can enjoy free admission to both Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon.

Those interested in receiving free admission must present their school or district-issued ID for the 2022 – 2023 school year at the ticket window at either Cowabunga Bay or Cowabunga Canyon.

According to a press release Educators can return for the free offer on both Saturday and Sunday. Day tickets are available for up to six guests accompanying each educator for $19.99 per person.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH