Take your dog to the pool for Henderson's 'Doggie Paddle and Play Day'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The dog days of summer may be coming to a close, but there's one more day and it's just for them.

Celebrating the end of summer, the City of Henderson is putting on "Doggie Paddle and Play Day" on Saturday, Sept. 28, — allowing your four-legged pups a day to splash around and enjoy the pool.

The event will take place at the Black Mountain Aquatic Center, located at 599 Greenway Road, Henderson, NV 89015.

The city said different sized dogs will have dedicated times to swim in the pool.



Dogs 20 pounds and under | 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Dogs 40 pounds and under | 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Dogs 41-80 pounds | 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dogs 70 pounds and over | 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

All dogs must be spayed or neutered, and they must be up-to-date on vaccinations, the city said. Dogs should also be friendly with other dogs and people, and they must be leashed when entering and exiting the venue.

The city said humans can go to the event but will not be allowed in the water. There is a maximum of two dogs per person.

To register for the event, visit the City of Henderson's website by clicking the link here.