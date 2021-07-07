Take care when exercising outside during excessive heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Exercising outside in the heat can be dangerous. There are steps you can take to prevent heat-related illness.

Experts say it is important to remain fully hydrated.

They also suggest cutting your workout time in half if you are working outside.

Additionally, you should work out when the sun is not as strong -- first thing in the morning or at night.

Also, wearing nylon or polyester clothing may help.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heavy sweating, nausea and a fast or week pulse could mean heat exhaustion.

And if your body temperature is more than 103 degrees and you start to lose consciousness, you may be having a heat stroke.